Speech to Text for Eyota firefighters dig their renovated digs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing covererage kimt news 3 continues to follow major renovations at eyota fire hall. last year... the community voted to approve a 1.5á million dollar expansion.... the first upgrade since the early 90's. today á the public got a look at the new digs... including a kitchen.. a locker room and more space for volunteers to train indoors. kimt news 3's isabella basco spent time in the new hall... isabella á á was there a pole for you to slide down? katie and george..á unforunately not... .it was in 1964 when the firemen working on this fire hall put a note in a bottle and stuck it in the wall. now... nearly 60 years later... firefighters found that note... which is fitting considering the history being made tonight in eyota. call it a new beginning for the eyota fire department. fire chief jeff peck was overwhelmed when asked about the remarkable remodeling of the department's firehouse . "awww man i don't even know if i could put it into words. it's amazing. it's not just about us, it's about the community. it's a gameá changer for us, allowing us to do training in the winter time or on rain days versus not having any room before." and that's not allááá the modernized firehouseááá may bring eyota closer as a community. "it just brings everybody together." and in the future á these new additions to the fire department will give people the chance to become firefighters á kids screaming: "if we want to!" trying on a uniform, 6á yearáold aiden ferguson has but one ambition in this world... to be a firefighter. firefighters also practiced a grain bin rescue at tonights open house. george and katie á every month trainings are scheduled. thanks, isabella. the olmsted county farm bureau and hiawatha snowseekers donated tools like ropes and rescue equipment to the department. the community also made private donations.