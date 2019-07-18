Speech to Text for Home explosion rocks neighborhood

pave or not on august 13th. continuing coverage residents in a mason city neighborhood were stunned this morning by the deafening explosion of a vacant home. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live with the latest, nick? the explosion happened at nine this morning at a home on the 100 block of 5th street northwest. earlier, i talked to some residents in the neighborhood, who were stunned by the blast. "for a while, we actually had no idea what had happened." gerry studer was in her home hanging curtains, when the explosion happened. she told me she thought someone was banging on her front door. the deafening noise, though, was caused by an explosion on the next street over. studer's just glad no one was hurt. "houses and material stuff can all be replaced, you know, but unfortunatly lives cant." sue wallace knows exactly what she was doing when the big bang echoed through the neighborhood. "i was in my bedroom, laying on my bed and all of the sudden i hear this big boom and automatically i thought 'there goes the electricity' like a transformer thing might have blew up or something because sometimes i hear those sometimes." there is no official word yet on what caused the blast, but wallace has a theory. "a few weeks ago i was out here in the yard and it was kind of windy and i could smell like what i thought was natural gas. it scared me and i thought, oh geez. so then i people have been driving through the alley all day to take a look at the home. when i was out there earlier this evening, just about every minute a car would drive past to check out the damage. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks, nick. earlier we spoke to mason city fire department. they tell us the cause is still under investigation, and it may take a few days before we know exactly what caused the explosion.