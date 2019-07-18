Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/18

Nelson's numbers bringing the heat into the 90s

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 8:45 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

meteorologist chris nelson. chris á when can we expect some cooler air? xxx storms and heat will be in the forecast in the near future with a warm front cemented across the viewing area. thunderstorm s may blossom from the afternoon through the evening before pressing east. any storms that develop could turn strong to severe. main threats again will be heavy rainfall, large hail, high winds, and isolated tornadoes. there could be more chances of rain and storms the weekend. heat headlines top the stories the next two days with highs cranking into the 90s and the heat index into the 100s. heat advisories are in play for the whole viewing area except for floyd. floyd county is under an excessive heat warning where temps could get even hotter. the frontal boundary scoots south over the weekend helping to bring us back to normal. tonight: chance for storms lows: low 70s winds: wsw 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny and hot highs: low 90s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, storms
Mason City
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Rochester
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Tracking Exiting AM Rain & Dangerous Heat
