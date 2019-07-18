Speech to Text for Places to avoid the heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

need help surviving this scorcher? kimt news 3's annalise johnson is scouring the med city to find places where you can hop out of the heat and into some air conditioning. she joins us live. annalise á what have you found? katie á george i'm here in downtown rochester. today and tomorrow á rochester public transit will let you ride for free. just tell the bus driver you're looking for "a cool place to be." it's just one option to find an air conditioned space in the med city.xxx "try to stay in the air conditioning." doing some shopping or browsing like here at jc penney in the apache mall in rochester is one way you can get out of the heat and into some air conditioning. that's where i found barb michael... looking for cool ways to pass the time. "it's very muggy out here. at least it's not sunny. it could be worse. make the best of it." reading a book or browsing the web at the rochester public library is an option. debbie lampi is planning to spend a lot of her time in the ac'ed library over the next few days. "there's no place better to be than the rochester public library. it's air conditioned, it's cool. there's always something to do, so i plan to be here and at the pool." she's feeling thankful that there are options to beat the heat in her community. "i have the pool, i have the library, i have an air conditioned car. i saw that the salvation army is a cooling center so i'm glad everyone has the option to be out of the heat." if you're willing to spend a few bucks the movie theater and bowling alley are also options to stay cool. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. in addition to the free á cool bus rides annalise mentioned á the salvation army's doors are open during the heat advisory from 8 am to 4 pm á the hottest times of the day á you can come find some relief in the air conditioning. water will sun burn and heat stroke and dehydration are all things that we really worry about, especially with people that don't really have anywhere to go or don't have access to air conditioning the salvation army can accommodate about 150 people looking to get out of the heat.