Jacob's Project: Making a Cleaner Community

We're looking closer at one man's efforts to encourage people pick up litter

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

a north iowa man is encouraging folks to show some civic pride and clean up the environment around them. jacob's project á also known as just 10 feet away á was started by jacob anderson. the project encourages people to pick up trash around them á and throw it away in the proper receptacle. anderson says mason city parks should be kept clean.xxx "i'm hoping to put together a project that will prove that a small community can make a big difference, especially in the rising pollution we've been doing. not just how our park is very important to us, but how our park as itself, could affect the rest of the united states." anderson is looking to beef up the ranks of volunteers. upcoming cleanup dates include august 15th á
