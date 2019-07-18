Speech to Text for FaceApp Privacy Concerns

we're in the age of social media... you can instantly reach millions of people around the world from your phone. apps can transform you into almost anything. and face app has gone virtually viral. the app can remind you of your youth... or give you a glimpse into the future. but it's sparking security concerns for users. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is here to explain the dangers behind the app. that's right george... a lot of young people like myself download a lot of apps. and when you download the fun apps... you may click the terms and conditions without fully reading it. that comes at a cost... you could give companies complete access to your information. vo:it's an app that's taking social media by storm. nat: yeah i love using it. nat: i just downloaded it last night vo:it's called faceapp... according to the apps analytics it's been downloaded on nearly 13á million devices. reporter: it's the number one free app in the app store. it's an easy one to use... just take a pic of yourself and you instanstly see how you would look older or younger. vo:millions of people including celebrities like drake and the jonas brothers are joining in the fun. our very own káiámát staff also added years to their faces with the app. but the app is raising privacy concerns. the app was developed partly in russia. when you accept the app's conditions, you are giving the app access to all your pictures and maybe more. sot: that makes me a little nervous. i don't like that. i just don't read the fine print. vo:faceapp's terms of service give the company license to use your content. sot: i don't think a lot of people know about that. vo: all of our apps use our data... but that's unlikely to prevent us from using everything from instagram to facebook. sot: it's already out there so why does it really matter you can literally look up someones name and there's a picture of them and everything. vo: yes, the app is popular, but it's been said faceapp ceo says no user data is transferred to russia. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. if you already downloaded the app and want to ensure your data isn't used. you will have to notify the company in writing. head to káiámátá dotácom to find the