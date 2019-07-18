Speech to Text for Home Damaged By Explosion

onlookers á they say it was nat of fire truck the day started like any other morning for kelly penn. "it was a quiet morning just having a lazy day and my husband was getting ready for work." then that leisurely routine was interrupted by a deafening blast as a neighbor's home exploded. "it sounded like a thunder clap. it was... the curtains were closed and it was a big boom, the house shook. it was just startling." around the corner á ruth kahler (cayá ler) was walking to the post office when she heard the boom. "i called 911 and said someone better get out here, cuz i don't know what's going on. the windows just blew out at the house across the street, i gave them my address because i wasn't familiar with that one, and they got somebody out here really fast." the house was unoccupied. penn is thankful the damage extended no further than the vacant property. "it was just a devastation for that residence, but it didn't affect any person as kahler á nor anyone else nearby á were injured. i did happen to speak with the property owners of the home. they declined to go on camera with me á but did tell me they were shaken by the news. the cause remains under investigation. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. alex is continuing to talk to his sources about this morning's explosion and will have more in our upcoming