Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory - Tornado Watch View Alerts

Home Damaged By Explosion

An investigation is underway to determine the cause

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Home Damaged By Explosion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

onlookers á they say it was nat of fire truck the day started like any other morning for kelly penn. "it was a quiet morning just having a lazy day and my husband was getting ready for work." then that leisurely routine was interrupted by a deafening blast as a neighbor's home exploded. "it sounded like a thunder clap. it was... the curtains were closed and it was a big boom, the house shook. it was just startling." around the corner á ruth kahler (cayá ler) was walking to the post office when she heard the boom. "i called 911 and said someone better get out here, cuz i don't know what's going on. the windows just blew out at the house across the street, i gave them my address because i wasn't familiar with that one, and they got somebody out here really fast." the house was unoccupied. penn is thankful the damage extended no further than the vacant property. "it was just a devastation for that residence, but it didn't affect any person as kahler á nor anyone else nearby á were injured. i did happen to speak with the property owners of the home. they declined to go on camera with me á but did tell me they were shaken by the news. the cause remains under investigation. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. alex is continuing to talk to his sources about this morning's explosion and will have more in our upcoming
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Rochester
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Tracking Exiting AM Rain & Dangerous Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Places to avoid the heat

Image

Jacob's Project: Making a Cleaner Community

Image

FaceApp Privacy Concerns

Image

Home Damaged By Explosion

Image

Castle Community

Image

Social media partnership

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 4

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 2

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 3

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 1

Community Events