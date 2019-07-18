Clear
Castle Community

The historic castle community in downtown Rochester is now a community space and home to a variety of businesses.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 5:02 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

giving new life to an old building. the historic castle community in downtown rochester was once a national guard armory á then a senior center. the ever evolving building is an example of preseving the city's history. that caught the eye of those with the economic development association of minnesota. so they're in rochester getting a tour of this building. the castle now serves as a community space and a home to a variety of businesses á including naura anderson's art store. she's the executive director of threshold arts. he association say this place is a great example of how a city can grow and still keep the history alive in the community.xxx more and more of a community gathering space which is the goal that we had to take this historic project and give it some modern renovations. the building began renovations last year á costing millions of dollars in
