Social media partnership

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from facebook á to instagram á to twitter á we are more connected than ever before. and it's not just us using social media. businesses á nonprofit organizations á law enforcement agencies á even government agencies are using it as a tool to communicate. i'm finding out how the city of albert lea is forming a unique partnership to take their social media game to the next level.xxx as albert lea's assistant city manager á jerry gabrielatos is embracing the power of social media. "it provides a way for us to connect with people that doesn't require them to go to a meeting, or call the office, or be available during the hours that we're open." he first got a taste of that power earlier this year. remember that brutal winter we endured? "i was really frustrated by the fact that it was going to be colder here than it was in antarctica and i wanted to have some fun with it so it started with a post in that we wrote that the aquatic center would be closed that day. and we noticed the response that that galvanized and it continued to snowball á pun intended. it snowballed into this á a series of posts featuring jerry á aákáa the "pool guy" á desperate for winter to end á and for the beach and aquatic center to open. now á the city wants to continue to ride the wave of their social media success. but they need some help. "we thought it was a good idea to partner with people who are creative." so where do you find creative folks who aren't afraid to have a little fun? (nats) look no further than the local community theatre. (nats) "we saw the pool guy that jerry had created and we were having a good time with that between ourselves and when he reached out we thought oh we have really creative people that would be on board to help do that. their first shot at it á this post á showing some of the actors posing like the iconic beatles abbey road album cover á encouraging people to watch out for the pedestrians heading to the thursdays on fountain concert. as this partnership starts to take shape á the city is already looking beyond facebook á to the (next frontier. "we're starting to use instagram more and what we post on instagram generates a totally different set of likes than what we put on facebook. so it's fun to see what the response is to the content they tell me they have plenty of ideas for their upcoming social media posts á but they wouldn't reveal exactly what they are á because they want you to like and follow them to find