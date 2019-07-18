Speech to Text for House explosion in Mason City

a developing story we've been following all morning long. a home in a north iowa neighborhood is significantly damaged after an apparent house explosion. live kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us now live from the scene... he's been there throughout the morning... i know you were able to talk to first responders... what do we know?/// that's right. i'm told the (loud noises( neighbors reported early this morning... was in fact an explosion. thankfully... no injuries reported... and while we don't know what caused this... there is an investigation happening to determine that. home explosion vo 7 18 19 but take a look at this video from the scene. i got here just shortly after the reports came in. you can see part of the home's heavily damaged... with some of the windows blown open. some nearby homes were shook by the force of the explosion... though talking with neighbors... they tell me they did not sustain any damage. firefighters were checking the two basements to see if they were stable enough to enter á (are they now?) also á the house is unoccupied á but speaking with the owners á they tell me they were shaken by the news. fortunately á there were no injuries. authorities tell me.... that the state fire marshall is here and assisting in the investigation. i'm still talking to people here and will have more for you coming up in our later newscasts. reporting live in mc... aj kimt news