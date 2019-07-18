Speech to Text for Tracking Exiting Rain & Intense Heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... a flash flood watch remains in effect this morning as an unorganized system of showers and storms continue to pummel the area. aside from the heavy rainfall, frequent lightning is one of the main concerns. although nothing has become severe within our area these storms remain very powerful and should not be taken too lightly. use caution when heading out the door this morning, even if rain has slowed. the rain will cease around 7am (with isolated storm chances returning thursday night) and then the focus turns to the oppressive heat. with all this new moisture, partially sunny skies and rising temps will really heat things up both. dew points will be jumping into the mid 70s for some of us with surface temps in the 90s. this equals heat indices in the 100s. this is only round one of the intense heat! friday welcomes back even more sunshine and thus more heat! a heat advisory will stay in effect from thursday through saturday and an excessive heat warning for floyd county. temps will cool back to normal (and even slightly below) coming into the late weekend and early work week. today: am showers & storms/some clearing highs: low 90s, heat index: near 100 winds: ssw 5á15, gusts near 20 mph tonight: increasing clouds/isolate d showers & storms lows: mid 70s winds: ssw 5á15 mph friday: mostly thanks sara.