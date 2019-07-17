Speech to Text for Austin Bruins hold training camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to explain how the process works. well i remember what it felt like having to compete for one of 12 spots on a basketball... and that was out of 30 of us. but for hockey players in austin this week á the tryout process is a little more nerve wracking.xxx got 150 plus kids here all trying to make the autin bruins so it's one of those situations where we've been scouting all year long just for this event here. the process is simple á 150 players divided into eight teams. impress coach howard and his staff and advance to the next day. making the cut is not for the faint of heart. go through these three games, cut it down a bit. go through a couple more games, cut it down a bit. go through a couple more games and hopefully we've got our 20á28 guys. an invitation to training camp requires the right stuff. it's invites you know it's a pretty rigorous process i mean some kids we've been scouting and talking to. we've invited right to this camp and the other ones we've had maybe go through the process with us through a preádraft camp or an earlier camp in one of the three cities that we did those in. the competition on the ice is heating up slammed against glass crucial positions on the roster are up for grabs. the biggest thing for us is trying to find the right mix as far as goal tending goes. losing both guys to the ushl obviously hurts but we did sign one he's been coming in and doing really well this week we need to find another one so we'll probably start the season with three and kind of let those three battle it out and find two. coach howard reminds his players that roster spots are a privilege not a right. absolutely, absolutely. you don't make a roster until february 10th the bruins open their 20á 19á20á20 season on september 18th at the náaá hál showcase.