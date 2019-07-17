Clear
RPU earmarks money for improved billing

A big chunk of change to go to RPU's improved billing

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

night. rochester public utilities is paying top dollar to make long overdue improvements to its billing system. today the rochester public utilities board earmarked 730á thousand dollars to make upgrades to the billing system. the upgrades are two years behind schedule and went overá budget. rpu board president brian morgan. "with any project you have hopes that when you set a budget and a schedule, staff will come through and deliver on that. generally rpu is very good with that. in this particular instance, we've seen some cost overruns, some schedule delays. we've approved two extensions already." rpu is
