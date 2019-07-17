Speech to Text for RPU earmarks money for improved billing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night. rochester public utilities is paying top dollar to make long overdue improvements to its billing system. today the rochester public utilities board earmarked 730á thousand dollars to make upgrades to the billing system. the upgrades are two years behind schedule and went overá budget. rpu board president brian morgan. "with any project you have hopes that when you set a budget and a schedule, staff will come through and deliver on that. generally rpu is very good with that. in this particular instance, we've seen some cost overruns, some schedule delays. we've approved two extensions already." rpu is