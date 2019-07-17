Speech to Text for SAW: Lukas Wogen

when you're building a winning team, you want players that can score runs... and ones that prevent them. but when you have a player that can do both, it's a recipe for success. "he knows what's expected, and he works hard to do it, i mean he holds himself to a high standard both as a person and as an athlete." from the time he stepped on the mound for the first time as an eighth grader.. to now as a senior, west fork's lukas wogen has been one of the best pitchers in the top of iowa conference. when he's on the mound..... he means business. "what's your mentality when you get on the mound everyday? when i step on the mound, the whole game is mine, because i'm the one who dictates the tempo and the pace, where pitches are going, i need to do the best i can to get the team the win." that mentality has led wogen to put up impressive numbers. in his five seasons for the warhawks.... the senior has pitched 183 innings.. walked just 32 batters compared to 176 strikeouts.. and holds a 2.36 career era. at the plate... wogen leads west fork in batting average, home runs and rbis.. but it's not about the numbers. "i won't worry about records or anything like that. more just being with the guys and having fun. these are my best friends out here having fun everyday." as wogen's career in sheffield winds down, head coach lance thompson says his presence will be missed. "he's been a big part of our program the past several years so anytime you have a person like that that now it's their senior year and they're going to be leaving, it's hard to see." in sheffield zach gilleland, kimt news 3 sports. if you'd like to nominate a student athlete of the week, go onto kimt.com and live in austin á kaleb gillock á kimt