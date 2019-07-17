Speech to Text for Albert Lea Search for New City Manager Continues

3 continues to follow a key position open for the city of albert lea. tonight á residents participated in a meet and greet with 3 candidates in the running for the city manager position. kimt news 3's isabella basco was there and is here to fill us in. katie and george á the city of albert lea is known for its beautiful lakes and recreation... but one residents tells me that isn't enough. saying the community has the potential to be a bustling hub. "why albert lea? i mean... there are cities everywhere." the questions for the city manager candidates were wide ranging. the hopefuls did their best to answer them all. "this is a place i want to live, this is a place i want to raise my family." whoevever lands the job will have their work cut out for them, according to mayor vern rasmussen. "we have a big development project in the middle of our town which we call the blazing star landing. this piece of property has been owned by the city for the last 15 years and we need to see some development there." gary hagen has lived in albert lea for nearly half a century and thinks the city should be moving forward at a faster pace. "we should be growing." hagen would like to see a city manager able to tap into albert lea's potential. "we have this location, a beautiful community, on the intersection of these two interstates." and as the city waitsááá its future hangs in the balance. "this individual, whether it's one of these 3 the candidates are getting interviewed today and tomorrow by city staff and council. thanks, isabella. following the interview ... city councilors will choose who they want for the position. the mayor tells kimt the city hopes to reach a decision tomorrow