Chris' PM Forecast 7/17

Nelson's forecast includes rain and storms

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 7:09 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

you tracking? weather-main-6 a flash flood watch has been issued in preparation for tonight's dangerous downpours. as of right now, the entire area sits under a slight risk for severe weather development with all forms of severe weather possible, including tornadoes. many signs are pointing to a substantial severe event, or two, through the day - but there remains plenty of uncertainty when it comes to timing. the best thing to do is keep the forecast close at hand via the kimt weather app in order to be immediately alerted when storms are approaching the area. this could also be a rather prolonged event which is why a flash flood watch has been issued. heavy rainfall rates and flash flooding will be possible. shower and storm risks will carry into thursday morning before gradual clearing takes place and severe weather is replaced with dangerous heat. the index for both thursday and friday will be in the 100s with very little breeze to help stir the air. today: scattered showers & storms highs: upper 80s winds: s 5-10 mph tonight: showers & storms lows: lower 70s winds: s 5-15 mph thursday: am showers & storms/gradual clearing/hot highs: lower 90s winds: sw 5-10 mph salvation army heat-vo-3 salvation army heat-vo-3 mother nature is no
