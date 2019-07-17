Clear
B-29 Bomber comes to Mason City

A piece of history - The B-29 Superfortress Bomber "Doc," comes to Mason City.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

director of 'doc's friends.' they're the group that maintains and flies the aweá inspiring bá29 superfortress . he says keeping doc airworthy is their way of paying tribute to the heroes of world war ii. "we hope that we see lots of people here, that's the best way we can honor the greatest generation and our wartime heroes is to share their stories and to share their aircraft." one of doc's pilots is tim wiebe, a third generation flyá boy who says there are a few challenges to flying a massive vintage bomber. "the airports really aren't built for this style of aircraft anymore. so we'll have to shut down engines to taxi in so we don't run over taxiway signs or lights and everything like that. so, it's just a lot larger aircraft than what most of our municipal airports are built for." doc will be available for tours and flights through if you would like to have a chanceáofáaá lifetime flight in doc, there are still some seats available on tomorrow's flights. visit our website at kimt dot com and look for this story, we'll have a link to where you can sign up.///
