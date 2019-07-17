Speech to Text for Heat affects livestock at Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

animals this week at the dodge county free fair. nat: rooster the kids take great pride in the hours they've spent preparing their poultry á calves á and ewes for the show ring. "it's an every day thing. you go out you wash in the morning you wash at night, feed. it's honestly a huge responsibility." "take care of them. rebed their pens. make sure they're nice and clean, they have a comfortable environment." it's all to help these beloved creatures look and feel their best nat: goat mollie and miranda are constantly checking on them to make sure they're staying cool. "with my cattle, we have fans on them 24/7. we give them plenty of fresh cool water and with the other animals, plenty of fresh water, checking on them every hour. making sure they're comfortable." "try to get them moving bright and early in the morning before the sun kind of gets up just because it's a lot cooler, keeping them out of the heat." their animals are what makes the county fair so special to them á so keeping them healthy is their number one priority. "i practically live on the farm with them all the time. i get out with them about 6:30 in the morning." it's miranda's last year showing á so she's savoring every last moment with them. "i just got done showing poultry and got grand overall so that was like a bittersweet moment for me and just looking back out at the crowd for one last time, it was a great feeling knowing how much i've learned over the years, i will hold true to those things forever." katie á george á i think it's clear just how much these young people care about their animals and keeping them safe. the university of minnesota extension office reminds people that panting á slobbering á and grouping together are all symptoms of heat stress in cattle./// thank you annalise. the fillmore á winnebago á and floyd county fairs and north iowa fair are also going on this week. and olmsted county is next week.///