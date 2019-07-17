Clear
Dairy Princess

Dodge County's Dairy Princess is a 6th generation farmer

farmer-vo-3 county fairs...they're known for their food - fun - and farm animals...and they're a great way to get the next generation interested in agriculture. df-vo-1 lowerthird2line:dairy princess is 6th generation farmer kasson, mn we're introducing you to royalty... one of this year's dodge county dairy princesses. val sauder is a 6th generation dairy farmer. she's been showing animals at the dodge county free fair since she was just three years old. she thinks its more important than ever for people - especially kids - to be informed about the ag industry. xxx df-sot-1 lowerthird2line:val sauder dodge county dairy princess the average american is 3 generations removed from the farm so they don't really have a grasp of what happens every day to put the food in the grocery store on their table. so many kids you ask them where their food comes from, they say oh the grocery store. it's not that. it's the hard work of so many people on the farm every day sauder showed sheep today and will show her dairy cow tomorrow. she's sharing the crown with katrina thoe. / stick with us.
