Speech to Text for Searching for Missing Cows

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just a few weeks ago - flash flooding swept sixty cows from the eustice cattle company near byron down the zumbro river. since then - more than half of the cows have made their way home...and the search continues for the rest. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us now with the latest. xxx cows wash away-bintro-1 cows wash away-lintro-2 mother nature isn't done with us yet. the unaccounted for cows could be drenched with another round of flash flooding tonight...the same sort of storm that washed them away in the first place. this is a look at just how high the zumbro river in rochester from kimt drone 3 just after the cows were swept away. the cows' owner bob eustice is hoping to track the still missing cattle down and get them home safe soon. xxx housing breaks ground-lpkg-1 cows wash away-lpkg-3 nat: poor cattle its been weeks since a summer torrent wreaked havoc on bob eustice's farm. the rains swept a herd of cattle down the zumbro river. vo:many of bob eustice's cows have since been found safe and healthy...but four calves died. cows wash away-lpkg-4 sot: the last one that we found that was dead it was pretty much designitergated from deteriation from maggots. cows wash away-lpkg-5 vo:eustice says he's still scouring the area for 15 missing cows. some of them call oxbow park home. lowerthird2line:clarissa schrotten works at oxbow park sot: we have three cows that are hanging our on our and we actually have a hiker on one of the hot days they're just sitting on the trail so they're quite comfortable. cows wash away-lpkg-7 vo: the missing cows hit eustice in the bank account. sot: our insurance will help us get through this but it'll still be a loss. vo:mother nature's fury also flooded his cornfields. but bob remains grateful his community is there to help. sot: everybody has done whatever they could do and we sure appericate it. bob says the cows that have been brought back to his farm are now on a new pasture...so if the zumbro river spills over its banks again - they should be a safe distance from the water. thank you, jeremiah if you spot any cows grazing someplace unexpected you're urged to alert the city of byron. / doors