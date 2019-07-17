Speech to Text for Apartment Complex Groundbreaking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is a project that mason city leaders think will bring life back to downtown. this morning, a groundbreaking ceremony signaled the beginning of construction on a sixteen million dollar apartment complex. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live in mason city, nick? xxx housing dev-lintro-3 this is where the apartment complex will be built. it will be called 'the river - mason city.' right now, it's an overflow parking lot for southbridge mall. in just two weeks, the heavy machinery will be here tearing up this concrete. housing dev-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:groundbreaking on apartment complex mason city, ia with the turn of a shovel and a little applause, an era of new development begins in downtown. aaron burnett, mason city's city administrator, says the project will attract more residents to the city. lowerthird2line:aaron burnett city administrator - mason city "having new housing options right here in downtown will continue to provide economic benefits to the whole downtown, it will help the local businesses and additionally, it will provide another opportunity for people to call mason city their home." housing dev-lpkg-4 the four-story complex will feature 113 units, with some townhomes. rent will be priced at market rates in the area. burnett says the location will be very attractive to potential renters. "people can live so close and use all of the things we've been working on in the downtown area." steve boote , the c-e-o of talon development, says incentives provided by the city will help make rents affordable in the new complex. lowerthird2line:steve boote talon development, llc "the ten year tax abatement doesn't really go into our pocket, it lowers rents. so we are going to be able to bring rents in the low 700s on a one bedroom instead of a thousand." housing dev-lpkg-6 housing dev-ltag-3 the ceo of talon development also told me that they weren't done investing in mason city and they are looking to possibly build more housing developments in the future. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thank you nick. the new complex is expected to take about a year to complete. /