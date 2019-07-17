Speech to Text for Petals For Pedals

a simple way to make their day. and now - buying flowers can also make a difference in the life of a child. bikes for kids-vo-1 bikes for kids-vo-3 starting today - hy vee stores in rochester are participating in the petals for pedals fundraiser. that's where the store will sell one dozen roses for just ten bucks. a portion of those proceeds will help provide bikes to children who need one.xxx bikes for kids-sot-1 bikes for kids-sot-2 i think just the joy and the independence they gain from learning how to ride, especially without any training wheels if they're at that point yet. just making them happy and growing as a human being. and you still have plenty of time to participate in the petals for pedals campaign. it goes through july 30th. more than 250 hy-vee stores are participating. /