Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Flash Flood Watch - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Petals For Pedals

Hy Vee stores in Rochester are participating in the Petals For Pedals fundraiser.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Petals For Pedals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a simple way to make their day. and now - buying flowers can also make a difference in the life of a child. bikes for kids-vo-1 bikes for kids-vo-3 starting today - hy vee stores in rochester are participating in the petals for pedals fundraiser. that's where the store will sell one dozen roses for just ten bucks. a portion of those proceeds will help provide bikes to children who need one.xxx bikes for kids-sot-1 bikes for kids-sot-2 i think just the joy and the independence they gain from learning how to ride, especially without any training wheels if they're at that point yet. just making them happy and growing as a human being. and you still have plenty of time to participate in the petals for pedals campaign. it goes through july 30th. more than 250 hy-vee stores are participating. /
Mason City
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking Dangerous Storms & Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 7/17

Image

B-29 Bomber comes to Mason City

Image

Heat affects livestock at Fair

Image

Dairy Princess

Image

Searching for Missing Cows

Image

Apartment Complex Groundbreaking

Image

Petals For Pedals

Image

Mayo Clinic Needs Blood

Image

Hands Free Law- Beyond Your Phone

Image

Church Hands Out Healthy Food Options To Families

Community Events