Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic Needs Blood

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

donations-stinger-2 during the summer the need for blood increases. and that means there's a need for people to donate. blood donations-vostinger-1 take a look at this. today - mayo clinic's blood donor program posted this plea on their facebook page saying "we need your help!" patients at mayo are in need of o-negative blood. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live outside the mayo clinic blood donor center. calyn - you even tried giving blood today?xxx blood donations-liveintro-2 raquel - i walked into those doors today thinking i was going to give blood today but with no avail. unfortunately - i'm getting knee surgery in a week so i became ineligible. those at the blood donor center tell me potential donors need to feel 100-percent healthy. that way they can best serve the people getting treatment over here at mayo clinic.xxx blood donations-pkg-1 blood donations-pkg-2 nat: i'm kinda competitive i wanna fill the bag as fast as i can. for duane jones - giving blood is his way of giving back. blood donations-pkg-3 it's pretty simple, it's painless, it's something i can do and it kinda really is - i'm giving somebody life. i really feel that way. blood donations-pkg-5 he's one of 13- thousand in the donor pool. and that makes a difference... as mayo clinic uses 50- thousand units of blood every year. nat: everybody should give blood and those at the mayo clinic blood donor center think so too. blood donations-pkg-4 we need all blood types, at all times. and so if you aren't a o-neg and still are interested in donating, obviously we would love to have you come in at anytime and donate blood. blood donations-pkg-6 they're always looking for new donors... who may even just be here for others getting treatment. the family member often times is looking for a way to say thank you to mayo clinic. and this is the best way by providing blood so that others can continue their lives and to heal. repeat donors like jones are key in how mayo clinic treats patients. my wife has had quite a number of surgeries at mayo. this is my way to sorta give back i guess. i call it the gift of life. / blood donations-livetag-2 as the donor population gets older... the blood center has a new target audience of 20 to 35 year olds. after my surgery raquel - i'll be coming back to actually donate. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / the mayo clinic blood donor center is located in the hilton building. it's open from 6 a-m to 4:30 p-m monday thru friday. it's open later - until 7 p-m every second thursday of the month. /