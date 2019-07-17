Speech to Text for Hands Free Law- Beyond Your Phone

new hands-free law takes effect in just a couple of weeks. it bans drivers from talking on the phone while behind the wheel unless it's in "hands- free" mode. but it's not just phones law enforcement will be on the lookout for.

tyler amick has been driving for 7 years. he grew up in a time when we always have our phones - including when we're driving.

tyler amick sot: "i talk of the phone quite a bit when driving."

but soon - that behavior behind the wheel will get you in trouble with the law.

"the new law is basically if its in your hand an law enforcement sees it in your hands unless your losing it for emergency purpose then it cannot be there and you can be stopped and ultimately cited for these offense."

drivers will not be able to use electronic devices while driving - unless they're in hands-free mode. this includes phones, gps, and smart watches. the goal: to make the roads a safer place.

"all the success we have had addressing had so much success had through accidents through speed, dwi enforcement, seatbelts has been very successful but its been offset through by the booming popularity of texting and driving.

as a teacher - tyler plans to not only change his own driving behaviors - but also to pass this important lesson on to his students.

"every once and a while a student will say they texted some one and i'll be like don't do it.

the hands free bill was signed by governor tim walz back april. you can also find more information on the hands-free bill at your local law enforcement agency.

the hands-free law officially takes effect on august first. and if you're caught violating it - it will cost your. the first offense is 150 dollars. the second time you're caught - you'll have to pay $250.