Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Flash Flood Watch - Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Church Hands Out Healthy Food Options To Families

The Christ Episcopal Church in Austin is growing and handing out healthy food options to families.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 4:48 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Church Hands Out Healthy Food Options To Families

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

church grows food-vo-2 with our hectic and busy lives - eating healthy can be a struggle. but a local church has a unique of helping people improve their diets - by growing their own food. church grows food-vo-1 lowerthird2line:church grows food in garden austin, mn the christ episcopal church in austin is handing out these healthy options to get families on the right track. jim churchill is the pastor of the church and says over the years - their garden has provided nutritious meals to hundreds of people in the community. he hopes having this option will encourage people to make smart decisions when it comes to food.xxx church grows food-sot-1 church grows food-sot-2 "and if people could learn to cook a different way and not use the mircowave not process food to really use fresh vegetables you can get fresh vegetables at the church every wednesday morning from nine to eleven. / next kimt news
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Tracking Dangerous Storms & Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hands Free Law- Beyond Your Phone

Image

Church Hands Out Healthy Food Options To Families

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Hottest air of the season coming

Image

IA Specialty Hospital Opens Garner Clinic

Image

Locals work through brutal heat

Image

Olmsted county looks for help with 2020 census

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Potentially dangerous storms & heat on the way

Image

Preston honoring veterans by proclaiming the city as "Purple Heart City"

Image

Closing the gap in racial inequality within Rochester Public Schools

Image

Updating a deadly North Iowa intersection

Community Events