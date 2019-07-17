Speech to Text for Church Hands Out Healthy Food Options To Families

church grows food-vo-2 with our hectic and busy lives - eating healthy can be a struggle. but a local church has a unique of helping people improve their diets - by growing their own food. church grows food-vo-1 lowerthird2line:church grows food in garden austin, mn the christ episcopal church in austin is handing out these healthy options to get families on the right track. jim churchill is the pastor of the church and says over the years - their garden has provided nutritious meals to hundreds of people in the community. he hopes having this option will encourage people to make smart decisions when it comes to food.xxx church grows food-sot-1 church grows food-sot-2 "and if people could learn to cook a different way and not use the mircowave not process food to really use fresh vegetables you can get fresh vegetables at the church every wednesday morning from nine to eleven. / next kimt news