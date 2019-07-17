Speech to Text for IA Specialty Hospital Opens Garner Clinic

well as several other there's a new choice for medical care in north iowa. the iowa specialty hospital is expanding in hancock county... kimt news 3's alex jirgens got a look inside the new clinic in garner.xxx construction has wrapped up on the iowa specialty hospital's new garner clinic. let's go inside and take a look, shall we? at times á it was packed. but people got to check out this brand new clinic. bev templeton was one of them. "we're lucky to have this clinic here and have so many doctors in the area because there are many small towns that don't have that opportunity to have to travel quite a ways to get decent healthcare. we are very lucky in that respect." she currently goes to the belmond clinic á and is thankful for the new opportunities closer to home. "be able to get your lab work done here they said. i would still have to go to belmond or clarion to have a mammogram done, but other than that, it sounds like they're going to be able to cover everything here." the clinic will offer all kinds of services á from family and occupational medicines to orthopedics to counseling and therapy. doctor renee diamond will be one of the staffers at garner á and says providing an outlet for those services á as the issue has taken center stage. "we started hiring counselors in mental health network just a couple years ago, and that's the best thing since sliced bread when it comes to primary care. having that access has been critical to help people." for the network as a whole á more services are being established. "we have crisis lines for patients, we have access where we can get help. we've had some tele health exposure in the er so we can find people placement when that's needed. we keep building services where we see the need for them." because of the central location of the new clinic á officials say the area they serve could even extend into