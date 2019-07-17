Speech to Text for Locals work through brutal heat

like they're in the hundreds this week. so while many of us may opt to stay inside with some air conditioning... some people who work outside don't have a choice. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live after spending the day with a mail carrier to see how he still gets the job done, even in this exhausting heat. tyler and arielle, unlike a lot of people, some absolutely have to be in this heat for work.... like a mail carrier, making sure our boxes aren't empty at the end of the day. we see just how he beats the heat. take a look. walking phil till is a veteran with the postal service. i've worked for the post office for 15 years, mail carrier 12. walking which means this week, the hot weather is his office. you get more people offering you water and asking how you're doing. a quick look at the forecast... and till is unphased. you gotta do the work. which means about 4 hours of walking and over an hour of driving. even when till does get to deliver mail from the truck, well there's no air conditioning. the only way to stay cool, is this fan. keep it blasting. they give us towels, some people keep them wet to keep the moisture in, but i just use it to wipe off the sweat so it doesn't blind me. till also stays cool by bringing bottles of water... and a lot of them. i drink water between each loop that i do. and then if i am overheating i'll pull out my ice pack and put it on my wrist for a minute. car door slamming walking i only did part of the loop with till, and i can say i was sweating. if you work outside or have a loved one working outside in these temperatures, the cádác suggests drinking water every 15 to 20 minutes to stay hydrated, and take breaks when needed. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3.