Speech to Text for Olmsted county looks for help with 2020 census

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have continuing coverage... in less than a year, the 2020 uás census will be in your mailbox, but right now, olmsted county is asking for help. officials want your ideas on how to get (everyone to fill it out. kimt news three's annalisa pardo is learning it can be hard to get that help... she joins us live.annalisa? tyler and arielle á city and county leaders here at the county's office are working hard to get (more people involved ... since the census directly relates to how much representation and money our area gets from the federal government. this is video from the kick off to all the planning back in april, where county leaders started a committee of community members to help them prepare. fast forward to today... the county still needs (more people to come to the table. by having everyone strategize on how to reach different communities, it's a better chance to get more people to fill out..and that means more money. according to the county á if one person fills out the census, that translates into 15 hundred dollars of funding for the area, each year. minnesota is also in jeopardy of losing a seat in the house of representative s... an outcome that could be prevented by a complete census. beyond that... officials say it's important for all parts of our you want to be counted, you want to be known. you're here, you're visible, everyone counts. there is a census planning meeting tonight at the government's office starting at 5. you can expect to hear more on how the census will affect you and your neighborhood, and what the progress is so far on how to get everyone to complete it. live in rochester and coming up in about 20 minutes, we talk to the census planning committee about how the climate around immigration is "haunting" its efforts to reach