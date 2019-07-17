Speech to Text for Preston honoring veterans by proclaiming the city as "Purple Heart City"

the small town of preston is celebrating a new proclamation. last night city leaders honored the town as a "purple heart city." káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is live in preston now where community members are celebrating the dedication in a special way... jeremiah.xxx this is the kick off the fillmore county fair. i'm going to step to the side so you can see á veterans are leading the march into the newly renovated world war one memorial over the bridge here. now veterans here in the community are feeling a sense of pride not only because of the preservation of history here but because of the city's new proclamation.x xx a city adorned in the red white and blue thanks to veteran troy case. serving my country. i serve in a lot of ways now something as simple as hanging those flags on a saturday morning or something reflect how our town feels. case served in the air force. sot: i was station in texas, then i ultimately got transfered from hilford texas to utah vo: the patriotism in the community is apparent... the city even adding a new name... the purple heart city. the mayor says it's to honor those who served.. they dedicated their lives and a lot of them made the ultimae sacrifice and this is just to show appreication to them. vo:the purple heart is the oldest medal of honor given to service members. preston has a long history of honoring veterans. within the last two months the community came together to give this world war one memorial a much needed facelift. sot:gabby kinneberg, chamber director the world war one memorial is kind of an overlooked memorial it's actually 100 years old in august. nat: music national anthem vo:a long histroy of patriotism in the community... it's the music that was written in the 1800's that touches case deeply. sot: sometimes tears would want to well up in me. vo:he's grateful his when you drive in or out of the city á a new highway sign will remind people of the new "purple heart" proclamation. reporting live in preston jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// city leaders say they will