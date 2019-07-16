Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Closing the gap in racial inequality within Rochester Public Schools

New data is taking a look at how many students within each ethnicity were suspended last year.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Closing the gap in racial inequality within Rochester Public Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten new tonight at ten. kimt news 3 is getting a glimpse at new data.... it's all regarding racial inequality within rochester public schools. back in february of 20á 16 á the office of civil rights determined students of color in rochester public schools were being unfairly disciplined. in response á the district formed a "community focus team". but just last year á the department of human rights revealed racial disparities and discipline problems remain. tonight á the school board was updated on the latest stats on discipline disparities in the district... and students of color are still being disciplined at a higher rate. only point five percent of american indians and 10 point 8 percent of hispanics were suspended this year but nearly 40 percent of black students were suspended... up 2 percent over last year. 33ápercent of caucasion students were suspended. heidi wilkins á is a member of the racial equity advisory team "we've gone through since the formation of the racial equity advisory team, a full class of students from freshmen to seniors who have not seen any improvement." the district says they will create a data team to analyze discipline data
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking Heat and Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preston honoring veterans by proclaiming the city as "Purple Heart City"

Image

Closing the gap in racial inequality within Rochester Public Schools

Image

Updating a deadly North Iowa intersection

Image

North Iowa baseball district scores

Image

Long-term impacts of flooding

Image

Massive locomotive on display in Mason City

Image

Charles City defeats Mason City; advances to state softball tournament

Image

APOLLO ELEVEN 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Image

Preston honors Veterans

Image

RST Concession Options

Community Events