Speech to Text for Closing the gap in racial inequality within Rochester Public Schools

new at ten new tonight at ten. kimt news 3 is getting a glimpse at new data.... it's all regarding racial inequality within rochester public schools. back in february of 20á 16 á the office of civil rights determined students of color in rochester public schools were being unfairly disciplined. in response á the district formed a "community focus team". but just last year á the department of human rights revealed racial disparities and discipline problems remain. tonight á the school board was updated on the latest stats on discipline disparities in the district... and students of color are still being disciplined at a higher rate. only point five percent of american indians and 10 point 8 percent of hispanics were suspended this year but nearly 40 percent of black students were suspended... up 2 percent over last year. 33ápercent of caucasion students were suspended. heidi wilkins á is a member of the racial equity advisory team "we've gone through since the formation of the racial equity advisory team, a full class of students from freshmen to seniors who have not seen any improvement." the district says they will create a data team to analyze discipline data