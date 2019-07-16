Clear
Updating a deadly North Iowa intersection

Plans are set for an interchange along a deadly stretch of road in Floyd County.

Posted By: Katie Lange

forward to combat flooding. plans for a highway interchange near the town of floyd was the topic of an iowa dáoát public meeting tonight. the project will build two overpasses over highway 18 and construct ramps that will give drivers safer access to highway 218. valerie parker, who lives in floyd says she is not looking forward to the construction, but is glad a safer i personally don't go to that corner. i take the access roads... cemetary road, dugan's road, zimmer's road is what us local people call it, and avoid that corner. construction on the new interchange will start in the fall of 2021 and is expected to take
