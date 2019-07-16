Clear
North Iowa baseball district scores

Class 1A and 2A teams fought for a right to the district title game.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

in the district finals for class one and 2a. in class one a district four west fork rolls along again, this time to defeat north iowa. they will face the newman knights. the knights once again will head to the final after they beat central springs 12á2 in six innings. staying in the same class, north butler holds off a fiery comeback to janesville, bearcats win 6á 5. and saint ansgar hosting rockford in a game that started way late, the saints lead the warriors 8á1 in the final inning. in class 2a, district 3, osage knocks
