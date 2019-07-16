Speech to Text for Long-term impacts of flooding

many in our area are still recovering from flood damage in recent weeks. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about new research on a major 2016 decorah flood. the data includes a look at how flooding can have a lasting impact. annalise á i understand you were there for this specific flood? that's right katie and george á decorah was hit hard when the upper iowa river flooded in 2016. decorah's my hometown and i helped clean up my sister's basement... one of many in the community filled with water. a luther college research team presented research tonight in one of the most impacted neighborhoods . "we got across the street to the park and we just stayed there and watched the water rise and rise and rise and pretty soon you couldn't see our porch anymore." debbie aske lives in freeport á the hardest hit neighborhood of decorah's 2016 flood. it took 6 months of work for her home of 22 years to be livable again. the house isn't in a flood plain á so she didn't have flood insurance. "it's something you never wanna go through again, i can tell you that. it was very emotional for us anyway losing a lot of memories that you will never get back." aske was interviewed by a luther college research team shortly after the flood. nat: the professors shared their findings today at freeport park. what emerged was a clear picture of the emotional á social á and economic impact flooding has on a community. "the impact of the flooding beyond just the flooding event. the fact that for example there's huge emotional and psychological impacts to flooding that people talked about after the flood event happening, even years later when it started to rain, they started having anxiety." the goal is to learn how communities can be more resilient in the wake of such an overwhelming catastrophe. "be connected with each other. have a plan in your home for what you're going to do when there's flooding. also be connected to the organizations and first responders in your community." "the community itself needs to know about where all of its neighbors are, have phone trees, different ways to communicate with itself." "i still have that concern every time there's heavy rains i'm the one up at night with a flashlight looking in the front yard to see if the water's coming up anymore." over the past 3 years á 7 luther college students á mainly political science or environmental studies majors á worked on this research with the professors. katie á george. thanks, annalise. the northeast iowa resource conservation and development was also on hand tonight to discuss their watershed plan to improve flood resilience. community members were also able to give their input tonight á as plans