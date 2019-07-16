Speech to Text for Massive locomotive on display in Mason City

a return to a bygone era chugged it's way romantically into mason city this afternoon. union pacific's big boy locomotive is on a tour of the midwest in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinen tal railroad. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city at the depot with more, nick? live katie and george á it's easy to see how these big steam locomotives have captured the imagination of several generations. earlier today, there was a big crowd out here to have a look at big boy. "it's a million percent awesome." kids and adults alike were in awe of the one million pound marvel of 20th century steam technology known as big boy. mike devoll was one of the growná ups who was happy to see the locomotive up and on the rails again. "they put a lot of money and a lot of work into it, since the 60s and 70s. so, it's a beautiful piece of equipment." the allure of thick clouds of steam and the smell of fuel oil was too much for rail fans to resist. ariana luvingston brought her brother aydan, a selfá professed train expert, to see the big boy locomotive. "he loves old trains and he knows. he loves the polar express movies so he knows mostly everything about trains." many of the young fans of big boy pointed out that the massive locomotive does bear a slight resemblance to thomas the tank engine, except for the color. "and it's black instead of blue." for all the kids... and grownáup back in 1941, 25 of these big boy locomotives were built to haul freight in the mountainous areas between utah and colorado. it took union pacific nearly 6 years to restore big boy to working condition. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. big boy will be leaving mason city tomorrow morning. it will be making several quick stops in albert lea, owatonna, and northfield before heading to saint paul.