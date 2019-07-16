Clear
Charles City defeats Mason City; advances to state softball tournament

The Comets roll to another tournament.

Zach Gilleland

á was there and has our story. (kaleb gillock á kgillock@kimt. com) <a positive attitude has been the key to success for the charles city comets all season long and that statement couldn't have held any more true tonight (mason city vs. charles city á charles city, ia) as the comets played host to visiting mason city> mckenna mentink started thje mohawks off onn the right foot with a hard hit ball that allowed sami miller to round second and head to third á but on the same play á mentink distracts the defense á scoring mentink. and that was enough to ignite the comets á rachel chambers crushes this one to a different zip code for the two rábái home run á comets lead three to one. then allie cross the sophomore oneáups her teammate with the three rábái bomb á (class 4a á region 3: mason city 1, charles city 11) and the comets are headed back to fort dodge in an 11 to one victory. (allie cross á charles city sophomore) it's awesome and i'm so proud of everyone and it's just a family thing and i'm just really happy. (samantha heyer á charles city senior) it's our last game at sportsman's and i don't know i think this game will stay with a lot of people for the rest of their lives so it's awesome (brian bohlen á charles city head coach) the crowd we had around here tonight was phenomenal
