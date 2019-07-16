Speech to Text for APOLLO ELEVEN 50TH ANNIVERSARY

half century ago today, three american astronauts launched from florida's space coast bound for the moon. it was the first of seven manned flights to the moon. this reporter was 8 and watched the event with his grandfather who had been about that same age when the wright brothers took off at kitty hawk. xxx apollo 11-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:50th anniversary of apollo 11 kimt news 3 two one, zero, cheers at the kennedy space center this morning visitors at launch pad 39- a.cheered at the precise moment apollo 11 blasted off for the moon 50 years ago. on july 16, 1969. a saturn 5 rocket carried three astronauts neil armstrong, buzz aldrin and michael collins on the 225,000 mile journey. walter cronkite anchored cbs news coverage. oh boy, it looks good wally. it was the beginning of an historic mission that many consider one of mankind's greatest accomplishment s michael collins was at the helm of the command module. apollo 11-pkg-3 we crew felt the weight of the world on our shoulders. we knew that everyone would be looking at us, friend or foe. apollo 11-pkg-4 four days later, the eagle touched down.. tranquility base here the eagle has landed. and armstrong became the first person to step on the moon. that's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. nasa has set it's sights on returning to the moon. the project faces cost overruns and schedule delays.but the goal is the have another man or woman walking on the moon by the year 2024. mars living-vo-4 scientists