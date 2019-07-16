Clear
Preston honors Veterans

The city of Preston came together to fix up a WWI memorial.

Posted By: Alex Sina

texas to utah vo: the patriotism in the community is apparent... the city even adding a new name... the purple heart city. the mayor says it's to honor those who served.. they dedicated their lives and a lot of them made the ultimae sacrifice and this is just to show appreication to them. vo:the purple heart is the oldest medal of honor given to service members. preston has a long history of honoring veterans. within the last two months the community came together to give this world war one memorial a much needed facelift. sot:gabby kinneberg, chamber director the world war one memorial is kind of an overlooked memorial it's actually 100 years old in august. nat: music national anthem vo:a long histroy of patriotism in the community... it's the music that was written in the 1800's that touches case deeply. sot: sometimes tears would want to well up in me. vo:he's grateful his when you drive in or out of the city á a new highway sign will remind people of the new "purple heart" proclamation. reporting live in preston jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3.///
