Speech to Text for RST Concession Options

and have to wait around at an airport... what food and drink options do you expect? airport con-vo-1 lowerthird2line:concession options at airport rochester, mn the rochester international airport is exploring its concession options today. right now - they have a full service restaurant and bar... but that contract is ending in january. their goal is to meet the needs of passengers... and travelers we spoke to think the small airport is doing that.xxx airport con-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jael yohanna passenger if people have had long journeys, they may require solid and decent meals. but if they're waiting for one hour or so, drinks and snacks will do. the rochester airport says 20- 18 was a record year for them when it comes to passengers... they want their concessions to meet the needs of people who fly r-s-t. /