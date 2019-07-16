Speech to Text for Jeremiah Project Funding Approved

a goal in olmsted county to provide affordable housing for all residents. today-the county housing and redevelopment authority approved additional funding for the jeremiah program. jp-vo-1 lowerthird2line:funding approved kimt news 3 the program provides single mothers a pathway out of poverty...and they'll be doing that important work from a new headquarters. the doors of that new facility haven't opened yet.. .but they're already helping those in need. 60-thousand will go toward helping families stay afloat until the new building is complete. xxx jp-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jomarie morris & karina van meekeren jeremiah program their basic needs of housing havent been met which makes it difficult when your housing is not being met that you can't even find a job or even go to a job when you don't have somewhere to live. jeremiah program will have their ground breaking ceremony later this month. /