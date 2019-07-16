Speech to Text for RPD Investigating Possible Murder/Suicide

good evening and thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at five. in mason city - i'm amy fleming... and in rochester - i'm george mallet. first tonight... we now know the names of the two men found dead yesterday afternoon - after what appears to have been a murder- suicide in rochester. a woman came home to find her son... 18- year- old maxwell pearson dead. she called the police who then found her husband... 61- year-old gary pearson also dead. both had gunshot wounds. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins now in studio after going to the neighborhood today. calyn?xxx murder suicide-bintro-1 murder suicide-lintro-2 george - it's a difficult story for everyone involved... especially for the family. today i spoke with neighbors who tell me they never thought something like this would ever happen in their neighborhood.x xx murder suicide-lpkg-1 murder suicide-lpkg-3 nat: lawn mower it's been more than 24 hours since police answered a grim call from this home of a family of three in northwest rochester. murder suicide-lpkg-4 there were a whole bunch of police cars, and they put a yellow tag thing across their driveway so that no one could go up it. murder suicide-lpkg-5 the incident stunned betty walker. we knew something very bad must've happened but they wouldn't give us any clues last night. as investigators continue piecing together what precededhe deaths, neighbors are left wondering why... i was just very, very sad. it was hard to believe. they seem ya know outwardly like they kept around the place nice. on holidays they always put up ya know holiday decorations. i would've thought they would've been a good, decent family. / police tell me autopsies are being done today... and that this is still an open investigation. investigators will use all the evidence to get a better understanding of what happened. / thank you calyn. be sure to stay with kimt news three for the latest information on this developing story. this is rochester's second homicide investigation of the