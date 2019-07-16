Speech to Text for Heat and Mental Health

all this heat and humidty can start to impact our health - not just physically - but also mentally. it can lead to moodiness - anxiety - and that can mean an increase in crime. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in albert lea with more - maleeha?xxx heat and mental health-lintro-2 on this sheet of paper i have the latest crime statisitics that show crimes like domestic violence tends to heat up during the summmer months. but when it comes to heat everyone can be impacted. i also spoke to residents in the area show share their experience. heat and mental health-pkg-1 heat and mental health-pkg-2 cg: heat and mental health/albert lea, mn jessie nelson works in a restaurant so she is very familar with heat. while she has learned to deal with it she says she notices not everyone has her mindset. heat and mental health-pkg-3 jessie nelson" sot: we have customers that get grabby when its hot outside they definitely want to come into a cold restaurant." heat and mental health-pkg-4 cg: heat and mental health/albert lea, mn one psychologist back in the 1960s used archival sources from cities across the us and found that violent crimes increase with temperature. according to this document ...we found a similar tend... when it domestic violence crimes in freeborn county it nearly doubled in the summer months. but its not just crimes and adults that are impacted by the heat... kids are affected too. melissa doppelhammer says notices that her children get whinny during the warmer months. heat and mental health-pkg-5 "oh its too hot and want to come back inside in the air conditioning." heat and mental health-pkg-6 accoridng to psychcentral dot come other studies have shown that depression, agression and violent behavior tends to increase with hotter temperature. cg: heat and mental health/albert lea, mn and melissa admits that its not just her kids that get crabby... the heat tests her patiences too. "if youre going grocery shopping or going out to get gas.and having to wait in the line or anything like that you're just a little more frustrated and on edge when there's hot humidity and bugs." both nelson and doppelhammer says the best way to deal with the heat is to be kind. / heat and mental health-ltag-2 the freeborn county sheriff told me that another factor relating to increased crime during the summer months is that point blank there are more people out and about. live in albert lea, maleeha kamal, kimt news three. / it's not just crime. some studies have shown there are some people who have a hard time concentrating when