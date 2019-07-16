Clear
Albert Lea Business Owner Donates To Humane Society

An Albert Lea business owner is using her food truck to give back to her community.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 4:53 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 4:53 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

hs-vo-2 it's a story we've been following since may. an albert lea food truck owner - fighting to get an ordinance passed that would allow her to set up her shop more often. now - that oridnance is passed - and the owner is using her food truck to give back to her community. owner helps hs-vo-1 owner helps hs-vo-3 you may remember dori etheridge - owner of the peppered cow. today - she's teaming up with the pet authority - raising money for the humane society of freeborn county. dori has volunteered at the shelter - and it's a cause that's very close to her heart. so she's happy to cook up her specialities to help animals in need.xxx owner helps hs-sot-1 owner helps hs-sot-2 so many animals are dumped and dropped and over populated and our humane society is a no kill shelter an i just see them doing wonderful things i want to make sure that i'm supporting them. dori is donating twenty percent of today's sales to the humane society. /
