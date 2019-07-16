Speech to Text for Food bank continues to recover from flood damage

weeks after flooding in olmsted county... community members and organizations are still working to bounce back. channel one regional food bank is one of them, and is trying to get back to full force after the flood waters damaged their trucks. live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with the extent of the damage and how they're adjusting to make sure everyone in need still gets food delivered. tyler and arielle, you can see some of the trucks here ready for deliveries for the day... and these ones are working overtime to make up for trucks totaled by the flooding. this was the scene when water reached almost to the trucks sideá mirrors... and flooded the entire lot. the aftermath? three of the food bank's 9 trucks completely totaled... and they're waiting to hear back on a fourth. despite every vheicle getting at least some damage... channel one's communication s managers says they're still making sure food is delievered to the 185 nonprofit partners it works with. the continued deliveries helped made possible by community members volunteering to help clean up or even donating it shows that they care about what we're doing for others in the community that need a little bit of assistance with their food bills and things that like. it's just an overwhelming support, it's just really nice to see we're taken care of in time of need. while they are still able to donate food to all of it's noná profit parters.... sund tells me the biggest impact of the damaged trucks is not being able to drive to minneapolis to pick up produce weekly... that ends up with clients of the food bank temporarily having less healthier food options. live in rochester, if you'd like to help channel one food bank recover, we have a link to do so with this story