Speech to Text for Safe City Nights is proving to be successful

tonight is the city of rochester's and the police department's fourth "safe city nights." the new program launched this summer as a way for the community to get to know the men and woman behind the badges. after tonight, there are only two more left... and kimt news three's annalisa pardo met with police to check in and see just how successful the program is so far. annalisa? good morning, the fourth safe city nights will be here at franklin elementary... and police are telling me this program is going even better than they expected. community services captain jeff stilwell is happy with the success of the program so far... and is surprised at the turn out at each event. according to rápád they've reached about 18 hundred people in the community... and a survey shows that after the event, 94 percent of attendee's feel more connected with first responders. and captain stilwell feels that connection too... recalling a candid conversation with a recovering addict at a safe city night event... saying moments like these bring everyone it is sort of amazing that people who wouldn't normally talk about addiction, or she had some criminal charges pending, those types of things with a police officer, feel at ease to do it. and despite wearing the uniform, it's surprising what people just want to talk to you about and that's great. since this first year of safe city nights is so successful, we can expect it to come back next summer, captain stilwell says maybe even bigger and better. the one tonight is here at franklin elementary school from 6 to 8 pám. live in and if you can't make it tonight.... the next safe city nights are on july 30th at watson field and august 20th at harriet bishop elementary... both go from 6 to 8 pám.