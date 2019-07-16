Clear
RPD to hold "Safe City Nights"

The Rochester Police Department is offering it's fourth "Safe City Nights" tonight at Ben Franklin Elementary.

summer, rochester police launched it's new initiative to get to know the community, "safe city nights." and we're learning, just how successful it's proving to be. captain of community services, jeff stilwell, is surprised at the turn out they get at each event. so far á they've connected with 18 hundred people in the community, and a survey shows 94 percent of attendees feel more connected to their first responders after the night of food and converstion. for stilwell, he's learning just how many people see beyond the badge. yiou really learn, how much support we have in the community and how people really just want to get to know the rochester police department before they need us. tonight is the fourth "safe city nights." it's happening at ben franklin elementary from 6 to 8. the next safe city nights are on july
