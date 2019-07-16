Clear
BREAKING NEWS Possible murder-suicide in Rochester Full Story
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Tracking Severe Chances Alongside Wicked Heat

Tracking Severe Chances Alongside Wicked Heat

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 7:07 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 7:07 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Severe Chances Alongside Wicked Heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this tuesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... the next three days will need to be monitored carefully. monday night's line of strong storms have set things in motion and we now see a threat for severe weather extending into thursday. although most of today will remain partly sunny, showers and storms will begin to balloon up during the late afternoon and early evening, ultimately encompassing the entire evening commute (and then some). we sit under a marginal risk (1 of 5) for severe development with the main threats being wind, hail, and heavy rain. for wednesday, storms look to build both during the morning hours and afternoon/eve ning. a portion of the area including parts of dodge and olmsted county sit under a slight risk (2 of 5) with the main threats being wind, hail, and heavy rain. thursday, timing will be in the early morning with another marginal risk in play á main threats: wind and rain. alongside the many chances for severe development, we'll be dealing with increasing heat and humidity. heat indices will hit the 100s several times this week with one of the warmest days of the year moving in on friday. an excessive heat watch has been put in place across all of iowa, set to go into effect thursday through saturday. today: partly sunny highs: upper 80s winds: ssw 5á10 mph tonight: showers & storms/mostly cloudy lows: upper 60s winds: w 3á6 mph thanks sara.
Mason City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking Heat and Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food bank continues to recover from flood damage

Image

Safe City Nights is proving to be successful

Image

RPD to hold "Safe City Nights"

Image

Tracking Severe Chances Alongside Wicked Heat

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather chances alongside the heat

Image

New health care option in Hancock Co.

Image

Central Springs advances to state for fifth consecutive time

Image

Cyclist recognized for cleanup effort

Image

Iowa State Parks get AED's thanks to donations, grants

Image

Zumbro Education District needs new building

Community Events