Speech to Text for Central Springs advances to state for fifth consecutive time

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

well the goal at hand for the central springs panthers was pretty simple. win one game and you're headed to the state tournament. thanks to a couple of big hit in the fourth inning á the panthers can check off that box. they played host to east sac county for the region championship. we started with a pitcher's duel á hannah ausenhus á sells the pitch to meredith brown á in order to record the first out of the inning. on the opposing side á kara wilkins catches emme dietrich á window shopping or the strikout. but the fourth inning was all the panthers needed á lizzy hamand smacks one all the way pasty the left field fence to put the panthers on the board. then its hannah ausenhus who completes the backátoáback homer á wrapping that ball around the foul pole. dietrich wraps things up with a home run of her own á and for the fifth consecutive year the panthers are headed to state with a sixánothing victory. we wanted to get back there so bad so this game was really good to help us break through that. we were pumped up and then we just kept going and going and we were very excited. in manly á kaleb gillock á káiámát