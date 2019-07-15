Speech to Text for Cyclist recognized for cleanup effort

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a north iowa man is awarded a green jacket, but it's not for winning 'the masters.' barry trump organized a huge cleanup effort along the clear lake and mason city bike trail for earth day this year. most of the trash blows off of garbage trucks on their way to the landfill. about 40 cyclists from several area cycling clubs picked up about 60 bags worth of garbage. we decided that it would probably be smart to combine our efforts with clear lake's efforts and have a clear lake/mason city group effort to clean the bike trail. the green jacket award was given to