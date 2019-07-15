Speech to Text for Iowa State Parks get AED's thanks to donations, grants

in pilot knob state park in iowa is getting two new lifeá saving devices. we're talking about automated external defibrillators, or aáeád's. they deliver an electric shock to a person's heart during cardiac arrest. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us in the mason city newsroom. nick á where are the funds coming from for this purchase? newsroom katie and george á iowa heart center foundation has donated an aáeá d to pilot knob state park, and alliant energy has given the park a oneá thousand dollar grant to buy a second unit that can be kept in a park ranger's vehicle. believe it or not, aáeáds are not a standard part of a ranger's first aid kit in parks across the state. "if we were to have a cardiac emergency, currently we would need to wait until first responders, ambulance personnel to come to provide an electric shock if necessary. so having an aed at the park, cuts the response time dramatically." park ranger michael strauser, says the closest first responders to pilot knob state park are in forest city, roughly five miles away. nats: "do not touch the patient analyzing heart rhythm." having an aáeád in the park could save the life of a heart attack victim. unfortunatly, the state doesn't pay to have an aáeád in every park. "with the cost of aeds our budgets don't always allow for that kind of an expenditure." each unit can cost up to two thousand dollars. strauser says some iowa state parks do have aáeáds. the iowa dánár website does not list which of its 67 parks have the units. most of the aá eáds in state parks are paid for with grants or donations, something rebecca gisel says, alliant energy is willing to do. "hopefully we'll never have to use it, but you never according to the national safety council, using an aáeád can increase the chances of survival from 5 percent to over 40 percent for a heart attack victim. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. iowa law does provide good samaritan protection for those who assist a heart attack victim using an automatic defibrillator