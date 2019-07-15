Speech to Text for Zumbro Education District needs new building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

7 southeastern minnesota school districts. katie á george á the zumbro education district works with blooming prairie á byron á hayfield á kasson mantorville á pine island á stewartville á and triton school districts. it provides programming including special education. tonight á patrick gordon á executive director of zumbro education district presented to the triton school board. he's speaking to all 7 school boards this summer about building a new facility. zumbro education district á or zed á is currently located in byron. the space is leased from the byron school district á which will need it back in the next few years. zed is proposing constructing a more than 16 million dollar building in kasson. gordon says the new building would give zed more space to design special rooms for students who have specific needs. "our whole goal when they're on campus at zed is to get them back to their home schools and to really mimic and reflect what's going on there and it's difficult to do that in our current setting. we don't have all of those tools available and under this proposed building, there's a lot more that can really benefit students and that's the bottom line." the project would be funded through lease levy dollars á so the 7 school districts would see a tax impact. all involved school boards need to vote in favor of the project for it to happen. the vote is expected to be complete sometime this fall. katie á george. thank you annalise. zed's goal is to have a design ready by january of next year á and complete the new building by fall of 2021.